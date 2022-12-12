Hard Seltzer Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Key Players Name: Truly, White claw, Barefoot Cellars, Future Proof Brands LLC

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hard Seltzer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hard Seltzer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Hard seltzer is a type of alcoholic beverage that is made by fermenting sugar and adding carbonation. It is similar to beer, but has a lower alcohol content and is often flavored with fruit. Hard seltzers have become popular in recent years, as they are light and refreshing alternative to beer and other alcoholic drinks.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Hard Seltzer technology:

1. Increased Alcohol Content: Most Hard Seltzers on the market today have an alcohol content of around 5%. However, there are a few brands that are now offering products with an alcohol content of up to 8%. This trend is likely to continue as consumers become more adventurous and demand more potent products.

2. Natural Flavors: Another trend in Hard Seltzer technology is the use of natural flavors. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of using natural ingredients, and they are demanding products that reflect this preference. As a result, many Hard Seltzer brands are now using natural flavors to appeal to this growing market.

3. Low-Calorie Options: As consumers become more health-conscious, they are also demanding low-calorie options. Hard Seltzer brands are responding to this trend by offering products that are lower in calories and sugar. This is a great option for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without guilt.

4. Canned or Bottled: Finally, another trend in Hard Seltzer technology is the packaging. In the past, most Hard Seltzers were only available in cans. However, now many brands are offering their products in bottles as well. This is a convenient option for those who want to take their Hard Seltzer with them on the go.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the hard seltzer market. The first is the health and wellness trend. Consumers are becoming more and more health-conscious and are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Hard seltzers are lower in calories and carbs than most other alcoholic drinks, making them a popular choice for those looking to watch their waistline.

Another driver of the hard seltzer market is the popularity of craft beverages. Consumers are willing to pay more for quality, artisanal products. This has led to a boom in the craft beer and spirits industries, and hard seltzers are following suit. Many small, independent brands are popping up, offering unique flavors and packaging.

Finally, the hard seltzer market is being driven by the millennial demographic. Millennials are the largest consumer group of hard seltzers, and they are attracted to the convenient, portable, and easy-to-drink nature of the beverage. Hard seltzers are perfect for on-the-go millennials who are always on the move.

Market Segments

The hard seltzer market is segmented on the basis of ABV content, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of ABV content, ABV less than 5% and ABV more than 5%. By packaging, it is segregated into metal cans, glass bottles, and plastic bottles. According to distribution channel, it is divided into off-trade and on-trade. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The hard seltzer market report includes players such as Truly, White claw, Barefoot Cellars, Future Proof Brands LLC, Bon & Viv, Ficks & Co, Nu*de, Kona Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., and Bud Light Seltzer.

