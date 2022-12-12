Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) XX% from 2021 to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Infection Surveillance Solutions Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Infection Surveillance Solutions is a healthcare software company that provides infection surveillance and control solutions to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company’s products are designed to help healthcare professionals identify, track, and prevent infections. Infection Surveillance Solutions’ products include an infection surveillance system, an outbreak management system, and a data analytics platform.

Key Trends

The key trends in infection surveillance solutions technology are the increasing use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI), and the increasing focus on real-time monitoring.

The use of big data and AI is becoming increasingly important in infection surveillance. By analyzing large data sets, AI can help identify patterns and trends that would be difficult to spot otherwise. This can help healthcare providers better understand the spread of infection and take steps to prevent it.

The focus on real-time monitoring is also increasing. This means that infection surveillance solutions are increasingly able to provide alerts in near-real-time, rather than after the fact. This can help healthcare providers respond more quickly to outbreaks and take steps to prevent them from spreading.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Infection Surveillance Solutions market are the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections, the need for early detection and prevention of healthcare-associated infections, and the rising costs associated with these infections.

The number of hospital-acquired infections is on the rise due to the increasing number of patients being admitted to hospitals, the aging population, and the growing number of immunocompromised patients.

The costs associated with hospital-acquired infections are also on the rise. These infections often require lengthy and expensive hospital stays and can lead to significant costs for the healthcare system. In addition, the mortality rate associated with these infections is also increasing.

Market Segmentation

The global infection surveillance solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into software and services. According to end user, it is categorized into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global infection surveillance solutions market include Atlas Medical Software, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Deb Group Ltd, RL Solutions, HyGreen, Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Premier, Inc., and Truven Health Analytics.

