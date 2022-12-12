Fire-Resistant Cable Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fire-Resistant Cable Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Fire-resistant cable is a type of cable that is designed to continue functioning even in the event of a fire. This type of cable is typically used in critical applications where a loss of power could lead to serious consequences, such as in hospitals or industrial facilities. Fire-resistant cable is typically more expensive than regular cable, but the added safety is often worth the extra cost.

Key Trends

The key trends in Fire-Resistant Cable technology are:

Developments in intumescent materials: Intumescent materials are materials that swell up when exposed to heat, forming a protective layer that prevents the spread of fire. This property has made intumescent materials very popular for use in fire-resistant cables.

The use of nanomaterials: Nanomaterials are materials that are very small, typically measuring just a few nanometers in size. Nanomaterials have unique properties that make them very attractive for use in fire-resistant cables. For example, their small size means that they can be used to create a very thin layer of protection around the cable, which can be very effective in preventing the spread of fire.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the fire-resistant cable market. These include the increasing awareness of fire safety, the stringent fire safety regulations, and the growing construction industry.

The awareness of fire safety has increased in recent years due to the large number of fire incidents that have occurred globally. This has led to the stringent fire safety regulations, which mandate the use of fire-resistant cables in various applications. The construction industry is another key driver of the fire-resistant cable market as these cables are used extensively in this sector.

Market Segments

The Fire-Resistant Cable Market is segmented by insulation material, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of insulation material, the fire resistance cable market is divided into ethylene propylene rubber-insulated (EPR), low smoke zero halogen (LSZH), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), cross linked poly ethylene (XLPE) and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive & transportation, building & construction, energy, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Fire-Resistant Cable Market includes players such as EL Sewedy Electric Company, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Limited, Nexans S.A., NKT Group, Prysmian Group, Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd, TPC Wire & Cable Corp. and Tratos Limited.

