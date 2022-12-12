Road Safety Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022 to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Road Safety Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Road Safety Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Road safety is a combination of education, engineering, and enforcement that is used to reduce the number of crashes and improve safety on roads. It includes everything from driver education to making sure roads are designed and built safely. Road safety is a shared responsibility between all users of the road, including drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Key Trends

There are a number of key trends in road safety technology.

One of the most important is the development of intelligent transportation systems (ITS). ITS is a term that refers to a variety of technologies that are designed to make transportation systems more efficient and safe. ITS technologies include things like real-time traffic information, electronic toll collection, and automated vehicle location.

Another key trend in road safety technology is the development of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are vehicles that are able to operate without the need for a human driver.

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to greatly reduce the number of accidents on the road. This is because they can react more quickly to hazards and can make decisions that are based on data rather than human emotions.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Road Safety market which are as follows:

1. Increasing awareness about road safety: There is an increasing awareness about road safety among people globally. This is due to the growing number of fatal accidents happening on the roads.

2. Stringent government regulations: Government regulations play a major role in shaping the road safety market. Stringent regulations related to vehicle safety, driver safety, and road infrastructure are being implemented by various governments across the globe.

3. Technological advances: Technological advances have also contributed to the growth of the road safety market. The development of advanced safety features in vehicles such as airbags, ABS, and ESC have made vehicles safer.

Market Segments

The road safety market is segmented by component, and region. By component, the market is classified into solutions, and services. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global road safety market includes players such as Motorola Solutions, Verra Mobility, Swarco, Siemens, Cubic Corporation, Conduent, Vitronic, Dahua Technology, Laser Technology, Syntell, and others.

