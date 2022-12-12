Supply Chain Security Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Supply Chain Security Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Supply Chain Security Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Supply chain security is the process of protecting the integrity and safety of the supply chain from intentional or accidental disruption, theft, or contamination. The supply chain includes all the steps involved in getting a product or service from the initial supplier to the end customer, including manufacturing, transportation, storage, and distribution.

Key Trends

The key trends in supply chain security technology are:

-The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify risks and vulnerabilities

-The use of blockchain technology to track goods and materials

-The use of digital certificates and RFID tags to authenticate goods and materials

Key Drivers

The key drivers of supply chain security are the need to protect against potential threats and disruptions, and to ensure the continuity of operations.

The supply chain is a critical component of the global economy, and its security is essential to the stability and prosperity of businesses and countries.

External risks to the supply chain include natural disasters, terrorism, and political instability. These risks can disrupt the flow of goods and services, and cause significant economic damage.

Market Segments

The supply chain security market is segmented by component, application, end-use, and region. By component, the market is classified into software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into data protection, data visibility, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into FMCG, retail, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global supply chain security market includes players such as Rotronic , Emerson , NXP Semiconductors, Testo, Qingdao Haier Biomedical, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co. AG, Signatrol, IBM, Cold Chain Technologies, and others

