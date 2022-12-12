Business Intelligence (BI) Market, Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031 | Key-Players: Cisco Systems Inc., Information Builders, IBM Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Business Intelligence (BI) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Business intelligence (BI) is a category of software applications that provide decision-makers with access to a consistent, single view of important business information. This information can be used to support better decision making in areas such as strategic planning, operations, and finance.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in the business intelligence technology landscape. In general, these trends can be categorized into three main buckets: self-service BI, cloud-based BI, and advanced analytics.

Self-service BI is all about empowering users to access and analyze data without having to rely on IT or other technical resources. This trend is driven by the need for speed and agility in today’s business environment. With self-service BI, business users can get the data they need when they need it, without having to wait for IT to develop and deploy a custom solution.

Cloud-based BI is another major trend in the BI landscape. This trend is driven by the need for flexibility and scalability. With cloud-based BI, organizations can quickly deploy and scale their BI solutions without having to invest in on-premises infrastructure. Additionally, cloud-based BI solutions are often more affordable than on-premises solutions.

Advanced analytics is the third major trend in the BI landscape. This trend is driven by the need for insights that go beyond traditional reporting and dashboards. With advanced analytics, organizations can uncover hidden patterns and trends in their data that can help them make better business decisions. Additionally, advanced analytics can help organizations automate decision-making processes and improve operational efficiency.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Business Intelligence (BI) market are the need for organizations to make better and more informed decisions, the need to improve operational efficiency, and the need to gain a competitive advantage.

The BI market is driven by the need for organizations to make better and more informed decisions. In today’s competitive business environment, organizations must be able to make decisions quickly and accurately. They need to have access to the right information at the right time in order to make the best decisions. Business intelligence provides organizations with the ability to collect, store, and analyze data so that they can make better and more informed decisions.

The BI market is also driven by the need to improve operational efficiency. Business intelligence can help organizations to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line. By using BI tools, organizations can automate processes, identify inefficiencies, and make better use of resources.

Finally, the BI market is driven by the need to gain a competitive advantage. In today’s competitive business environment, organizations must be able to make better and faster decisions than their competitors. They need to have access to the same information as their competitors, but they also need to be able to analyze it and make better use of it. Business intelligence provides organizations with the ability to do just that.

Market Segmentation

The Business Intelligence (BI) Market is segmented by component, deployment, organization size and region. By component, the market is divided by solutions and services. By deployment, the market is bifurcated into, cloud and on-premise. By organizational size, the market is classified into SME’s and large enterprises. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Business Intelligence (BI) Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Information Builders, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

