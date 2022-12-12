Long Range Drones Market To Witness Rapid Development During Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The market for long-distance drones is anticipated to reach a worth of US$ 6,811.2 million in 2022 and continue to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to reach US$ 38,307.7 million by the end of 2033.

The drone industry is anticipated to develop at a 15.3% CAGR through 2023, when it is expected to ship 7.6 million units worldwide. By the end of 2022, sales of long-range drones will account for about 24% of the worldwide drone market, with a volume demand of roughly 1,833.1 thousand units.

Segmentation of Long Range Drone Industry Research

  • By Product Type :
    • Fixed Wing
    • Rotary Wing
    • Hybrid
  • By Flight Time :
    • Below 15 Min
    • 15-30 Min
    • 30-45 Min
    • Above 45 Min
  • By Coverage Area :
    • below 5 Km
    • 5-10 Km
    • 10-15 Km
    • Above 15 Km
  • By Drone Type :
    • Commercial
    • Military & Defense
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Key Companies Profiled

  • 3D Robotics
  • Adani Defence & Aerospace
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems
  • DJI
  • Embention
  • FLIR
  • Flyability
  • General Aeronautics
  • Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Nileworks Inc
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Paras Aerospace
  • Parrot Drones SAS
  • Percepto

Competitive Landscape

3D Robotics, Adani Defence & Aerospace, AgEagle Aerial Systems, DJI, Embention, FLIR, Flyability, General Aeronautics, Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nileworks Inc, Northrop Grumman, Paras Aerospace, Parrot Drones SAS, and Percepto are some of the long-range drone manufacturers.

In order to solve the difficulties of component placement in today’s challenging situations, top drone long range makers are investing a lot of time and energy into continually developing their product designs.

Major participants in the drone market are employing a price approach that is competitive. Businesses are collaborating with the public sector and end-use sectors and building profitable relationships.

In response to the rising demand for modern accessories, market players are expanding the variety of items they provide. Market participants are focussing on expanding their geographic reach while

