Drone Propellers Market To Offer Increased Growth Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

According to estimates, the drone propellers market will be worth US$ 867.4 million in 2023 and US$ 4,388.2 million by 2033, with a CAGR of almost 17.6% throughout that period.

The drone industry is anticipated to develop at a 20.7% CAGR, and in 2023, the worldwide market for drone accessories is expected to be worth over US$20,659 million. At the end of 2022, the revenue generated from the sales of drone propellers accounted for roughly 4.2% of the market for drone accessories worldwide. Drone propellers are one of the key components of the drone.

Segmentation of Drone Propellers Industry Research

By Drone Type : Quadcopter Hexacopter Octocopter

By Material : Carbon-Fiber Wood Composite Others

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Direct to customer Third Party Online Offline Sales Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Store Independent Stores Others

By End-Use Industry : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

Catto Propellers

Harris Aerial

Hartzell Propeller

HELIX

Holy Stone

MASTER AIRSCREW

McCauley

Mejzlík Propellers s.r.o.

Sensenich Propeller Company

Shenzhen GC Electronics Co.,Ltd.

T-motor

Xoar International llc.

KDE Direct

Dongying Tianqi Industry Trade Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR profiled the following top companies in drone propellers market in its report Catto Propellers, Harris Aerial, Hartzell Propeller, HELIX, Holy Stone, MASTER AIRSCREW, McCauley, Mejzlík Propellers s.r.o., Sensenich Propeller Company, Shenzhen GC Electronics Co.,Ltd. , T-motor, Xoar International llc., KDE Direct, Dongying Tianqi Industry Trade Co., Ltd.

Top drone propeller producers are putting a lot of effort into developing products that are innovative in order to address different requirements and concerns related to drone technology.

In the drone propellers market, major players employ a competitive price strategy. To increase business, and revenues, companies are forming alliances and collaborating with end-use sectors and governments.

