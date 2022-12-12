Companies In Europe Recycling Machine Market Resorting To Product Innovation To Stay Ahead In Game : Fact.MR

The market for recycling machines in Europe is predicted to be worth US$ 810.6 million in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to US$ 1,354.9 million by the end of 2033.

The market for recycling equipment is changing as people become more aware of the long-term benefits of recycling and reusing scrap materials including plastic, metal, paper, and other garbage. Recycling preserves the circular economy and lessens adverse environmental effects.

Segmentation of Recycling Machine Industry Research

By Technology : Automatic Semi-Automatic

By Process Type : Single Stage Two Stage Multi-Stage

By Processed Material : Metal Plastic Construction Waste Paper Rubber Others

By Machine Type : Shredders Extrusion Grinder Mixer Sorting Washing Others

By Country : Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



Key Companies Profiled

FOR REC S.P.A. P.IVA

Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH

LIDEM

Ken Mills Engineering Ltd

Metal Recycling Machines

Bronneberg

Zato

Market Development Strategies

Prominent Market players in the recycling machine market include FOR REC S.P.A. P.IVA, Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH, LIDEM, Ken Mills Engineering Ltd, and Metal Recycling Machines, among others.

Manufacturers in the market focus on being awarded the contract of installing and maintaining recycling machines at various places across the region, by the government or NGOs.

Further, after-sales services and customization curve the demand pool and enable market players to gain high-profit margins. Digitalization and introduction of advancing technology for the development of the novel product to bolster revenue growth over the projection period.

