Rapid Unit Sales of Men’s Personal Care Market To Push Incremental Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Men’s Personal Grooming market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Men’s Personal Grooming

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Men’s Personal Grooming. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Men’s Personal Grooming Market across various industries and regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Men’s Personal Grooming Industry Report

By Product Personal Grooming Shaving Cream &Gel After Shave Lotion Others Skin Care Face Care Body Care Hair Care Shampoo Conditioners Others

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets E-commerce Pharmacy & Drugstores Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, skin care products to possess 40% market share for men’s personal care market.

By distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets expected to hold more than 50% market share for men’s personal care market.

Men’s personal care industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout North America.

Men’s personal care industry expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.4% throughout Asia Pacific.

U.S, Canada, China, India and South Korea top five countries driving demand for men’s personal care.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2022, L’Oréal launched its latest beauty tech innovation to reinvent haicoloration category. Colorsonic is a lightweight device and uses mess free hair colour system. The company has integrated artificial intelligence to the system so that customers can check the possibility of 1,500 shades before applyinh hair colour.

Reckitt Benckiser, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unilever, L’Oréal, Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, Inc, Procter & Gamble and Kao Corporation are prominent men’s personal care market players.

