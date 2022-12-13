Airobor which has specialized in smartwatches since 2015 has started with an ambitious professional engineering team in smart and creative devices, especially in the field of smart wearable devices, smart bracelets, and smartwatches.

Los Angeles, California, USA, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Airobor was founded as an “Innovative top brand solutions pioneer”, consisting of an R&D Centre in the USA. Airobor has specialized in smartwatches since 2015. They have started with an ambitious professional engineering team in smart and creative devices, especially in the field of smart wearable devices, smart bracelets, and smartwatches.

Josiah Nathaniel had a dream after graduating from college in 2015 to build his own Airobor company in California, USA. At the time he didn’t know what he was going to do, but he said, he don’t want to live according to the plan given by his parents, life is so short, and he want to live the way he like. So he chooses a start-up company to focus on Smartwatch.

Josiah Nathaniel met Jeffers and they fell in love. One day Josiah left work very late and came home. He then picked up a mobile phone and was still chatting with the client on WhatsApp and reading emails. There is no time to look at Jeffers to feel her love, to accompany her. Jeffers looked at Josiah with affectionate eyes and said: What else is there in his world besides work? What do Josiah want? Jeffers hope he hang up the phone and come with her.

Josiah Nathaniel ponders deeply without answering Jeffers, Josiah Nathaniel said that in addition to work he want to Leave time for the one he love. Jeffers and Josiah hope that everyone can Leave time for the one they love in the world and put down their phone. It doesn’t matter how busy, rich or how poor. Because time is the limit also the best gift from God.

About Airobor

Airobor, is an American smartwatches brand based in Los Angeles, CA United States. The company’s product range includes smartwatches for couples. Airobor was founded in 2015 by Josiah Nathaniel at LA. In 2015, Airobor expanded its focus from refurbished smartphones to smartwatches In early 2016. Availability Aside from its domestic market in the US, Airobor also maintains subsidiaries in Japan, Singapore, the UAE, and the United Kingdom. Prior to 2016, Airoborr products were almost exclusively sold on the Amazon Marketplace. Shopify store and MercadoLibre. Airobor products are also sold in big box stores such as Best Buy, Target, and Kohl’s and are available on various other e-commerce websites such as Newegg and Shopee, and other third-party websites in agreement with Airobor. Brands and products Airobor makes smartwatches.