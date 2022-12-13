ActivTrak Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Austin, Texas, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — ActivTrak today announced it has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 certification process, validating that the company’s operational processes and controls meet the highest levels of security, privacy and governance.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), System and Organization Controls (SOC) is a technical auditing process used to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its client data. The SOC 2 Type 2 report details the operational effectiveness of those systems and includes a historical element that shows how ActivTrak managed controls over a period of time.

Reports are conducted by independent auditors who measure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality or privacy of an organization’s systems, and ultimately determine whether adequate safeguards and controls are in place. There are five trust criteria and ActivTrak is certified in three of them: security, availability and confidentiality.

ActivTrak’s workforce analytics cloud is built with privacy-first in mind to instill confidence with customers that all data is non-intrusively captured and securely stored in the cloud.

“We’ve always taken pride in developing innovative workforce analytics that provide a seamless user experience including the highest levels of privacy, security and governance,” said Matt Finlayson, senior vice president of engineering at ActivTrak. “Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is yet another example of our commitment to customers to put security and privacy first.”

To learn more about ActivTrak’s SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and how the company meets other compliance requirements, read our blog post “How ActivTrak Helps with Compliance” at https://www.activtrak.com/blog/compliance-with-activtrak/

ActivTrak’s SOC 2 Compliance FAQ can be found at https://support.activtrak.com/hc/en-us/articles/4410093680283

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak is a workforce analytics software-as-a-service platform that analyzes digital work activity data for insights to improve how people work – in office or remote. Find more at https://www.activtrak.com/.

