Exciting Christmas Offer on Dedicated Hiring From Red Apple Technologies

New Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Red Apple Technologies is providing up to 50% off on dedicated hiring this Christmas season on services like game development, app development, art & design, etc. Hurry up! This Christmas offer is valid up to 25th December 2022.

Established in 2011, Red Apple Technologies is currently having a massive team of 150+ professionals comprising game developers, app developers, 3D artists, 2D artists, and many more.

Based in New Delhi, the company has offices in India and abroad. Until now, Red Apple Technologies has successfully executed 500+ projects with perfection and quality. It constantly innovates advanced result-oriented and revenue-driven options depending on clients’ requirements.

Presently, dedicated hiring is evolving as a popular business model. It allows companies to serve their clients with talented and committed professionals. Red Apple Technologies possesses vast industry experience of 11+ years to serve clients with outstanding dedicated hiring services depending on their project complexities.

The company stringently assesses the job skills, experience, and expertise level of candidates who will serve its clients as a dedicated resource. Moreover, Red Apple Technologies also ensures surplus availability of dedicated professionals like game developers, app developers, software developers, 3D and 2D designers, etc. Hence, it also offers in-house training to build talented professionals. The purpose is to continue serving clients with dedicated resources depending on their project volume and to meet urgent needs throughout the year.

Hence, make this Christmas occasion quite special by obtaining discounts from Red Apple Technologies to attain result-oriented and revenue-driven performances quite consistently. The dedicated professionals of Red Apple Technologies will handle your every project with proper implementation and deployment of advanced technologies with innovation.

About Red Apple Technologies

Red Apple Technologies is a leading game and app development company. It also helps clients with dedicated resources to meet project deadlines with quality. Presently, it is also offering a Christmas discount on dedicated hiring. The organization constantly innovates new result-oriented options to meet the distinct requirements of every industry pretty smoothly.

###

Contact Info:

Red Apple Technologies

Phone/Whatsapp: +91 8017779602

Email: info@redappletech.com

Website: https://www.redappletech.com and https://redappletech.com/christmas-offer

DLF Prime Tower, Unit No. 308, Third Floor, Okhla Phase – 1, New Delhi – 110020