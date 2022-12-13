Startup302 Info Session December 14, 2022

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware’s Startup302 pitch contest will host an online information session for prospective entrants to learn more about the competition’s requirements, prizes, presentation ideas and more at 4:30 p.m. December 14.

Coordinated by Delaware Prosperity Partnership and partners from the Delaware business community, Startup302 supports entrepreneurs who need a boost for their business. Awards include cash grants, and participation benefits include mentorship opportunities and engagement with investors and key influencers.

Tech-enabled startups with at least one founder from an underrepresented group are invited to learn more about Startup302. Ventures in advanced materials, agriculture, bioscience, business/financial services, chemistry, esports and blue/green energy are especially encouraged to enter.

Underrepresented founders include women and African Americans, Latin Americans, Native Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Startup302 aims to strengthen Delaware’s innovation ecosystem by improving access to funding and mentorship for underrepresented entrepreneurs while fostering diverse perspectives, promoting inclusive and equitable consideration and attracting diverse communities of founders to the region. As a result, startups don’t have to be Delaware-based to enter.

DPP’s Startup302 partners include First Founders, the Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance, the University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship, True Access Capital’s Women’s Business Center, the Small Business Development Center, Delaware State University’s College of Business, PNC Bank and StartOut.

Registration for the Startup302 info session is at bit.ly/S302info. Contest details and the application are at startup302.org. Questions may be directed to DPP’s Erica Crell at ecrell@choosedelaware.com.

