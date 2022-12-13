Vivaldi integrates Mastodon in its desktop browser as Vivaldi Social

Oslo, Norway, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — We believe in providing alternatives to Big Tech while putting your privacy first and launched Vivaldi Social, our Mastodon instance.

And today we are integrating Vivaldi Social into the sidebar of our desktop browser becoming the first browser to offer this functionality.

Available on Windows, macOS, and Linux, the new version – Vivaldi 5.6 – also allows you to pin your tab stacks. We’ve added a new private search engine You.com for select countries, helping to broaden your choices for searching the web.

Connect to Mastodon, a key component of decentralized social networking, with a click from the Vivaldi Panel

Vivaldi’s sidebar of icons links to a number of utility functions. And now integrates Vivaldi Social, our Mastodon instance.

Vivaldi Social came into existence as we love the idea of distributed social networks based on open standards. We want to offer better alternatives to people to communicate in an algorithm-free environment with no surveillance capitalism, devoid of tracking or data profiling.

Pin up those Tab Stacks

Tab pinning is great – it saves a lot of space on the bar, loads on browser start, and ensures that important sites open at a specific location and are not closed accidentally. Right-click on a tab, and you get an option to pin it to the tab bar.

This functionality has now been expanded, so you can even pin a stack (group) of tabs. Just right-click on the Tab Stack and select the pin option from the context menu and free up the space an entire stack uses on the tab bar.

Meet the revamped Settings Page – it’s beautiful

We are all about features and options, and take pride in saying there’s always room for one more. With a wide array of features available in Vivaldi, we want you to discover your favorite ones more easily and quickly. That is why we have reworked the Settings page by adding colors to every category and its feature ico

More choices for searching the web in Vivaldi

Because our users prefer to use privacy-friendly search engines, we’ve added a new private search engine, You.com, to our list of integrated default search engines. At present, the You.com search-engine option is only available for Vivaldi users in countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Vivaldi 5.6 is ready for you to download on your desktop: https://vivaldi.com/. We hope you will enjoy it.

