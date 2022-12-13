The combined driver safety and fleet claims solution has been launched

London, UK, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — A new fleet claims and driver safety package has been developed by claims management solutions specialist Agile Developments in partnership with global voice-based tech firm Ping.

The Agile Claim app is intended to aid in lowering the costs, processing times, and resources associated with claims administration while thwarting potentially fraudulent claims, reducing losses, and enhancing the customer journey and experience.

It is now integrated with the Ping voice platform, which eliminates the “desire” for drivers to check their phones by reading emails, texts, dispatch notifications, and any other time-sensitive items aloud, allowing them to maintain their attention on the road. Additionally, it permits secure real-time communication between clients and employers, and drivers, boosting efficiency and reducing costs and downtime.

The collaboration combines Ping’s app and the Agile Claim solution to help end distracted driving.

The platform, which is accessible via standalone and white-label apps as well as can be embedded in the client’s own app, enables fleet managers, drivers, and insurers to manage risk more effectively.

“Three insurance KPIs come up again and again: reduce claims, boost brand engagement, and exhibit customer-facing innovation/distinction,” said Barrie Arnold, co-founder, and chief revenue officer of Ping. With a modular, plug-and-play approach provided by Ping and Agile Claim, clients can select the components that best suit their needs to achieve these precise goals.

“We are pleased to be teaming with Ping to provide customers with both a driving safety tool and a transformational digital claims solution,” said Scott Greenhill, the founder, and CEO of Agile Developments Group.