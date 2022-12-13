Childers Brothers Celebrates 50 Years of Quality Service

Amarillo, TX, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Childers Brothers Inc is pleased to announce that they are celebrating 50 years of quality service to residents in Texas. The company was founded in 1972 by Gaylon Childers and has proudly set the standard for quality foundation services and soil stabilization in Amarillo, TX.

Childers Brothers Inc has extensive experience in foundation repair, completing a 27-point analysis to determine the best solution for foundation repair. They use four proven methods to repair foundations and maintain structural integrity. Their service has won numerous awards, including a Viewers Choice Award from News Channel 10. They also earned the Amarillo Awards for General Contractor for six consecutive years, qualifying them for admittance to the Amarillo Business Hall of Fame.

Childers Brothers Inc has helped more than 20,000 families with foundation repairs. Their expert team has extensive knowledge of local soils and can recommend the appropriate solutions to maintain structural integrity. In addition to foundation repair, customers can trust Childers Brothers, Inc. for concrete-repair solutions. They specialize in concrete coatings and epoxy crack repair. Concrete coatings protect concrete floors and give them a beautiful, professional finish that lasts. Childers Brothers Inc epoxy crack-repair solutions protect, seal, strengthen, and enhance the aesthetics of concrete.

Anyone interested in learning about their quality services can find out more by visiting the Childers Brothers Inc or calling 1-800-299-9563.

About Childers Brothers: Childers Brothers Inc is a foundation repair company in Amarillo, serving residents with reliable services for 50 years. The company specializes in foundation repair and soil stabilization in Amarillo, TX, with science-based solutions and better products. Their certified, trained technicians stand by their workmanship and materials, giving homeowners confidence as they protect their investments.

Company: Childers Brothers Inc

Address: 12307 Canyon Dr (I-27)

City: Amarillo

State: TX

Zip code: 79119

Toll-free number: 1-800-299-9563

Telephone number: 1-806-352-9563

Email address: info@childersleveling.com

Website : https://childersleveling.com/