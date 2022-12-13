Release of Softaken Software Most Advanced Compact PST Tool

Austin, Texas, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The best technology provider for Windows users is Softaken Software, which offers services like file conversion, email backup, and cloud migration. This time around, Softaken will once more offer its most cutting-edge Compact PST Software to compress Outlook PST files. With only one click, it precisely and effectively reduces large PST files.

Compress and Compact large Outlook PST files are simple.

When utilizing the Compress PST Tool, which conducts various operations on enormous PST files while keeping 100% data security, the size of Outlook PST files on Windows OS can be greatly decreased. With the help of our Compact PST Software, the original data hierarchy is maintained throughout the PST compression process.

Compact PST Programmable from Softaken Software

The outstanding Softaken Software Compact PST Tool for Windows can optimize and compress large Outlook PST files. Users have the option to bulk-reduce the size of Outlook data files without altering any type of data. Shrinking PST files is much easier and more seamless thanks to the sophisticated features provided by the PST Compact Tool.

Remove, extract, and reduce Outlook PST files to quickly reduce the size of PST file attachments.

Without installing MS Outlook, bulk reduction of large Outlook data files is possible.

Customers can access the PST file items before the compression process.

The PST Compact program’s Select Filter feature lets you compress emails from a specific date range.

The storage location for compressed PST files can be customized by users.

This software’s feature helps get rid of the compression step for duplicate email items.

The GUI is simple to use.

Works with all Windows OS version

About Softaken Software

We are a respected organization that offers a variety of solutions to both individuals and businesses. Products from Softaken Software are used for data backup, email management, data recovery, and email migration, among other things. All tools have been well-tested and are easy to use.

For more info visit here: – https://www.softakensoftware.com/compact-pst.html