REACH Now Offering Digital Signage Content Design & Set-Up Packages

Eden Prarie, MN, USA, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — New and current customers can now use REACH’s design and setup packages. In addition, users can get assistance with setting up their signage and developing material that adheres to brand standards from the service.

REACH’s creative team has extensive industry experience and a firm grasp of the company’s content management system. As a result, they’ll be able to quickly and easily make content for their customers in this way.

This is part of REACH’s ongoing effort to provide unrivaled support for its clientele.

Kiersten Gibson, executive vice president of sales and marketing, says this is one of many ways REACH stands itself from the competition.

“Based on the results of our case studies and interviews with clients, we know that they value the extra effort we put on their behalf,” stated Kiersten. “We want to provide the finest service possible, and one way to do so is by providing more options for these customers.”

In addition, the digital signage software has announcement templates and a Canva integration so that users can make their graphics. Finally, all assets are safeguarded there after being sent to the cloud. In this way, you can rest assured that your material will always be accessible, no matter where you are.