ISHAN SHIVANAND TO CONDUCT AN ONLINE MENTAL RESILIENCE TRAINING FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS THIS DECEMBER

A training is being organized as part of the Yoga of Immortals (YOI) program to support the mental wellness of healthcare professionals

Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — To address physician burnout and provide healthcare providers with tools for optimum mental health, a Mental Resilience Training is being organized for healthcare professionals by Ishan Shivanand, an acclaimed mental health researcher and professor, and Founder of Yoga of Immortals (YOI). The online training is scheduled for 7th December at 6.30PM IST for one hour.

Supporting healthcare professionals with research-led yoga-based meditative protocols, the training will encompass breathing techniques and tools to alleviate mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, and insomnia among healthcare providers. The program draws its core principles from India’s ancient Yogic wisdom and healing sciences.

YOI techniques include non-invasive, non-pharmacological meditative modalities that not only prevent and manage mental health disorders but also improve quality of life. The protocols allow physicians and healthcare workers to work on stress reduction and build mental wellness in time-strapped, demanding work environments.

Details of the Mental Resilience Training session are given below:

Date: Wednesday, 7th December 2022

Time: 6:30-7:30 PM IST /1:00-2:00 PM, GMT

Medium: Online

Duration: 1 Hour

Price: $0.00 (USD)

Registration: https://ishanshivanandevents.com/

The recent research studies intended to analyze the efficacy of YOI interventions have unraveled astounding improvements in reducing anxiety, depression, and insomnia among healthcare workers within 4-8 weeks of diligent practice.

The YOI Mental Resilience Trainings have been organized in hospitals and clinics across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. While leading these trainings, Ishan hopes that these interventions can reach the global diaspora and support their total well-being.

About Ishan Shivanand: Ishan Shivanand is an expert in meditation-based interventions for mental wellness. He focuses on enabling complete physical, mental, and emotional well-being through meditative interventions. With a larger aim of promoting healthy living, he has laid the foundation of a unique health and wellness program, Yoga of Immortals. Ishan is also associated with several prestigious institutions, government bodies, and the corporate sector to support with mental health programs for holistic well-being.

Contact us for more details:

Email: info@ishanshivanand.com

Visit website: https://ishanshivanand.com/