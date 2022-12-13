Cambridge Companies Provides Turn-Key Design-Build Solutions

Scottsdale, AZ, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cambridge Companies is pleased to announce that they provide turn-key design-build solutions for many industries. They complete commercial construction products to clients’ specifications with beautiful designs.

Cambridge Companies works closely with clients to design a functional, aesthetically pleasing structure that adds value to businesses. They have worked on projects for religious institutions, office buildings, retail spaces, and more, providing companies with effective designs that meet their needs and budgets. Their team works on all aspects of the project, from designing the new structure to completing construction, ensuring every project is completed on the designated timeline.

Cambridge Companies offers all-in-one solutions to avoid unnecessary delays due to miscommunications or challenges coordinating multiple teams. Each client works directly with a project manager to ensure simplified communication. They aim to minimize costs and maximize functionality and aesthetcs for every building they construct.

Anyone interested in learning about turn-key design-build solutions can find out more by visiting the Cambridge Companies website or calling 1-866-972-1155.

About Cambridge Companies: Cambridge Companies is a full-service commercial design-build construction company creating beautiful, functional structures to their clients’ specifications. The company also provides waste and recycling services, trucking sales, and trucking service facilities. They work closely with clients to ensure every project is completed to their expectations.

