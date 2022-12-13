IT Asset Management Software Market to Experience Significant Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 013— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global IT Asset Management Software Market is expected to reach USD 6.64 billion by 2030 from USD 3.99 billion in 2021. The global IT asset management software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to an increase in the centralization of IT asset management software.

IT asset management (ITAM) software program helps users document their IT hardware and software inventory. The central motive of ITAM products is to create and hold a database of the complete company’s digital, physical, and virtual components. ITAM options frequently comprise features to manage contracts, finances, and risks associated with inventory as well. Companies use these tools for various reasons, including asset tracking, hardware maintenance, software program patching, and coverage governance, among others.

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global IT asset management software market based on component, deployment mode and organizational size at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Hybrid

Cloud.

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Analysis by Organizational Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global IT Asset Management Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies IT Asset Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies IT Asset Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IT Asset Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading IT Asset Management Software Manufacturers –

BMC Software Inc

Certero Ltd

Datalogic Spa

Dell Technologies Inc

Flexera Software LLC

Freshworks Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

International Business Machines Corp

InvGate

Ivanti Inc

Koch Industries Inc

Microsoft Corp

Oracle Corp

PrismHR Inc

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc

Snow Software AB

SolarWinds Corp

SysAid Technologies Ltd

Ziff Davis LLC.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

IT Asset Management Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

IT Asset Management Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

