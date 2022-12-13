Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 013— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive Run-flat Tires market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

A run-flat tire is a vehicle tire that is intended to face the impacts of deflation when punctured and to permit the vehicle to running with decreased rates, depending upon the type of tire. Run-flat tires offer better steadiness in a blowout, help reduce weight in the vehicle, and prevent changing a tire in damaging conditions. A run-flat tire utilizes compressed air to backing the vehicle’s weight. Yet, on the off chance of a puncture, the run-flat tire has a backup plan–the solid and strong sidewall support. The sidewalls of a run-flat tire are proposed to oppose heat development and hold their shape regardless of whether the tire loses its air pressure. When this tire gets penetrated, it loses air; however, it keeps on conveying the vehicle’s weight utilizing the sidewall upholds.

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Automotive Run-flat Tires market based on technology, material, and vehicle type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Analysis by Technology

  • Self-supporting tire
  • Self-sealing tire
  • Auxiliary supported tire

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Analysis by Material

  • Natural rubber
  • Synthetic rubber
  • Carbon black
  • Terylene
  • Nylon
  • Glass fiber
  • Others

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial
  • Heavy Commercial

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Analysis by Region and Country

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies Automotive Run-flat Tires revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Automotive Run-flat Tires revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Automotive Run-flat Tires sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Run-flat Tires Manufacturers –

  • MICHELIN
  • CEAT Ltd.,
  • China National Tire &
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Yokohama Tire Corporation
  • The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company
  • Hankook Tire Co.Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • SciTech
  • Pirelli Tyre S.p.A.
  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Technology Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Run-flat Tires Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

  • Factiva
  • Statista
  • D&B Hoovers
  • Owler
  • Enlyft
  • HG Insights
  • Bloomberg
  • Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, technology managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various vehicle-type organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

  • Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
  • Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
  • Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and vehicle types (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Technology launches, and others)
  • R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
  • Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
  • Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level

