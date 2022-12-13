Dry Honey Product Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 013— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Dry Honey Product Market is expected to reach USD 1478.30 Million by 2030 from USD 703.55 Million in 2021. The global dry honey product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. Dried honey is obtained by drying liquid honey and maltodextrin in a spray dryer. It blends very easily in different formulations. Furthermore, it is easy to store and transport, requiring low transportation costs. The rising popularity of honey, owing to its antimicrobial and healing properties, drives its demand from the personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, it is used in various dietary supplements as a natural sweetening agent. Furthermore, due to dried honey’s moisture retention properties, it is being used in bakery products. It also improves the texture of these products and imparts rich flavor.

Global Dry Honey Product Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Dry Honey Product market based on product form, source, distribution channel, and industry at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Dry Honey Product Market Analysis by Product Form

  • Powder
  • Lozenges
  • Candy
  • Granules
  • Others

Global Dry Honey Product Market Analysis by Source

  • Artificial
  • Natural
  • Organic

Global Dry Honey Product Market Analysis by Flavor

  • Pure Honey
  • Honey with Lemon
  • Honey with Menthol
  • Honey with Eucalyptus
  • Honey with Other Flavors

Global Dry Honey Product Market Analysis by Industry

  • Food & Beverages Industry
  • Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry
  • Other Industries

Global Dry Honey Product Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Dry Honey Product Market Analysis by Region and Country

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Dry Honey Product Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a complete analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies Dry Honey Product revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Dry Honey Product revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Dry Honey Product sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Dry Honey Product Manufacturers –

  • Augason Farms
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • The Good Scents Company
  • Maple Leaf Garden Food Co., Ltd.
  • Natural Sourcing LLC
  • Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.
  • Island Abbey Foods Ltd.
  • Hoosier Hill Farm
  • Associated British Foods plc
  • Norevo

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Dry Honey Product Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Industry of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Form Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Dry Honey Product Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

  • Factiva
  • Statista
  • D&B Hoovers
  • Owler
  • Enlyft
  • HG Insights
  • Bloomberg
  • Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product form managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

  • Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
  • Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
  • Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Form launches, and others)
  • R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
  • Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
  • Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have an easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market is offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level

