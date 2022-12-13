Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Estimated to Bring Sky-high Returns for Investors by the End of Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 013— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the global Automotive On-board Power Inverters market is expected to reach USD 977.89 million by 2030 from USD 782.46 million in 2021. The global Automotive On-board Power Inverters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising adoption of electrical and electronic equipment inside vehicles is expected to drive the market. Increasing the preference for handheld devices inside the vehicle for easy use while driving the vehicle adds to the market growth simultaneously. In addition, the significant growth of connected-vehicle services across the globe propel the growth of the automotive on-board power inverter market over the forecast period. The expansion of the automotive industry and demand for vehicles is rising daily. Besides, the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles as raised awareness about the environmental problem due to the emission of hazardous gas such as CO2. These are some major factors that work as drivers of the global automotive on-board power inverter market.

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Automotive On-board Power Inverters market based on power, vehicle type, and sales channel at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Analysis by Power

Below 100W

100W-150W

Above 150W

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

Light weight commercial vehicle

Heavy weight commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Analysis by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive On-board Power Inverters revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive On-board Power Inverters revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive On-board Power Inverters sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive On-board Power Inverters Manufacturers –

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

Magnum Dimensions

Calsonic Kansei,

Bestek

Continental AG

Stanley

Power Bright

Eaton Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Lear Corporation

Samlex America Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Type Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, type managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Type Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

