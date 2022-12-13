Revenue From Home Rehabilitation Products And Services Is Anticipated To Increase At 6.5% CAGR By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The all-inclusive Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market report is a complete study of the market briefing on the market status in the forecast period of 2023-2032. Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers in relation to the concerned market.

The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market research document is prepared by FactMR's team of professionals presented an in-depth study of the current state of the market. This market research report also conducts a study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the globe. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are revealed in the report. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles.

The global home rehabilitation products and services market stands at US$ 97 billion at present and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 125 billion by the end of 2026. Between 2022 and 2026, worldwide revenue from home rehabilitation products and services is predicted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Market Players:

Stryker Corporation

Performance Health

Hocoma AG

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

ergoline GmbH

RehabCare

AliMed Inc.

Norco Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB)

DJO Global

Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd.

LL CORPUS COGERE Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.a

Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Industry Research Segmentation

By Product Type : Positioning Devices Body Support Devices General Aids Wheelchairs Other Product Types

By Therapy : Physical Therapies Occupational Therapies Speech Therapies Respiratory Therapies Other Therapies

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



