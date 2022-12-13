Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

Animal Based Protein Supplements Industry Overview

The global animal based protein supplements market size is expected to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing instances of fitness and sporting activities among consumers have led to nutrition awareness, thus positively impacting the market growth.

 

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal based protein supplements market on the basis of raw material, product, distribution channel, application, and region:

 

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Others

  • Whey protein dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses due to the changing lifestyles, particularly among the millennial population, is one of the key factors driving the adoption of protein-rich diets, which, in turn, is likely to augment the demand for whey protein during the forecast period.
  • Fish proteins are likely to witness a growth in demand in the sports nutrition application segment over the forecast period on account of their fast absorption functionality, which promotes lean muscle mass. These proteins are also projected to exhibit an increased demand owing to their ability to reduce the effects of hypertension in consumers.
  • Fish proteins are also increasingly being utilized in functional food on account of their ability to help reduce wrinkles, support stronger hair, and increase skin elasticity. Moreover, fish protein supplements may help prevent heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases, thus attracting a large customer base.

 

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-to-Drink, Others

  • Protein powder dominated the market with a revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. Rising concerns among consumers regarding daily protein intake, coupled with the convenience and easy usability of protein powders for making protein shakes or for blending them with various food products in order to suit varying tastes, are expected to fuel the product demand.
  • Convenience is one of the major factors driving the demand for RTD protein supplements among consumers, especially working professionals who cook less often look for on-the-go products. The RTD segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of the product as a meal replacement.

 

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition, Functional Food

  • Sports nutrition accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. This is due to animal proteins exhibiting prebiotic, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and hypertensive properties in nutritional beverages, ready-to-drink protein shakes, and dry-mix beverages.
  • Rising obesity levels globally are expected to propel the demand for sports nutritional supplements. With an increasing number of individuals engaging in sports and other physical activities to fight obesity, coupled with an increase in the number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums, the demand for protein-rich animal based supplements is expected to further increase the application in sports nutrition during the forecast period.
  • The demand for functional foods is increasing owing to a change in customer lifestyle and eating habits, which has led to a deficiency of essential nutrients. Functional foods are increasingly being enriched with protein supplements to keep up with the customer demand for health and wellness beyond the essential intake of nutrition.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Chemist/ Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Others

  • The online stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the availability of easy access to products according to varying tastes and preferences as well as the increased number of brands to choose from.
  • Supermarkets and hypermarkets contribute significantly to the sales of protein supplements in Europe and North America owing to the higher prevalence. Furthermore, an increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to augment the sales of animal based protein supplements.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some prominent players in the global animal based protein supplements market include:

  • Glanbiaplc
  • MusclePharm Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • CytoSport, Inc.
  • Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
  • QuestNutrition
  • THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY
  • AMCO Proteins
  • NOW Foods
  • Transparent Labs
  • WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

 

