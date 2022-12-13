LTCC And HTCC Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2028

LTCC And HTCC Industry Overview

The global LTCC and HTCC market size to be valued at USD 3.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The growing requirement of microelectronics in vehicles and aircraft for a safer experience is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. LTCC and HTCC ceramic substrates are widely used in numerous industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics. Rising concerns to develop high-performance small-sized circuit boards for electronic components at low manufacturing costs are likely to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.

The U.S. is expected to remain the leading market for LTCC and HTCC in North America over the forecast period owing to the growing prominence of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology. Rising research spending for developing next-generation wireless technologies and ongoing collaborations among different research institutes are projected to further fuel hashtap growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of electronic devices/sensors in vehicles is anticipated to offer new avenues for the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, LTCC offers superior performance in advanced automotive sensing, and HTCC technology can be utilized for next-generation automotive components such as the packaging of LED headlights, LD headlights, and DCB circuit substrates.

With the shifting transition from hardware to software-defined vehicles, market players across the value chain of automotive electronics are investing to capitalize on innovations through software and electronics. Examples of software innovation include connectivity, electrification, autonomous driving, and diverse mobility. LTCC is an attractive solution for the packaging of microelectronic devices, however, numerous studies are underway to overcome challenges encountered during the production, processing, and application of LTCC. These challenges include chemical issues, which arise due to the interaction of thick films and glass phases in tapes, whereas physical issues arise due to the mismatch of screen-printed paste and tape.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some of the prominent players in the LTCC and HTCC market include:

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

NGK Spark Plug Ltd.

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

KOA Corporation

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

