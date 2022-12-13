Modular Chillers Market Latest Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope and Demand Study

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Modular Chillers Industry Overview

The global modular chillers market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings on account of the rising awareness regarding environmental degradation coupled with stringent government regulations is anticipated to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Increasing construction spending in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, on account of strong economic and industrial development coupled with population expansion, is anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about energy-efficient systems and the harmful impacts of burning fossil fuels is expected to further boost the market growth over the coming years.

Modular Chillers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global modular chillers market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled.

The water-cooled systems led the global market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 57%.

However, the demand for water-cooled chillers is witnessing sluggish growth on account of the requirement of critical maintenance including freeze protection, mechanical tower maintenance, chiller condenser-tube cleaning, and water treatment.

The demand for air-cooled chillers is expected to witness the fastest CAGR on account of their low cost, attributed to the absence of condenser water pumps and cooling towers.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

The commercial segment led the market in 2020 with a share of over 48% and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Modular chillers are used in healthcare facilities, including clinics, retirement homes, and hospitals, to provide cooling to these buildings.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of chillers along with increasing demand for cooling infrastructure is anticipated to augment the demand over the coming years.

The residential sector is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028 in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Modular Chillers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and licensing agreements are a few of the strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their positions in the market. For instance, Frigel introduced the 3FX water-cooled chillers in May 2019, a modular chiller line with a capacity in the range of 25 and 139 tons designed specifically to build integrated systems either in series or parallel configurations for industrial users to fulfill the demand for system redundancy.

Some prominent players in the global modular chillers market include:

Trane Technologies plc

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Carrier

Frigel

Midea Group

Multistack International Ltd.

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Haier Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

