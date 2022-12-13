Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Technology Overview and Application Scope

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Industry Overview

The global ceramic and natural stone tiles market size is expected to reach USD 567.61 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Easy installation and availability in a wide range of options in terms of color and dimensions are projected to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

A positive outlook of the construction industry on accounts of rising residential and non-residential building construction activities is expected to favor the market growth. Moreover, growing consumer preference for these products in flooring, decorative wall, and various internal & external applications supported by the rising demand for low-maintenance construction materials is projected to augment the market growth. Rapid urbanization coupled with an evolving consumer lifestyle is also expected to generate new growth prospects for the companies in this industry.

Stringent environment regulations have led to an increase in R&D activities and the development of eco-friendly products, which is also expected to boost the market growth in the years to come. In addition, an initiative taken by the Government of Italy to promote the ceramic industry is expected to offer several growth opportunities over the forecast years.

Ceramic And Natural Stone Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic and natural stone tiles market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-free, Granite, Limestone, Travertine, and Others.

The porcelain tiles segment led the market and accounted for more than 51% share of the global revenue in 2020 due to the wide product usage in various construction applications, such as walls and floors.

Moreover, features of these products, such as durability and resistance to chemicals, bacteria, & stains, lead to significant long-term value, thereby augmenting their demand.

The glazed ceramic tiles segment is estimated to account for the second-largest revenue share by 2028. This growth is attributed to rising product demand in applications, such as kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms, as a result of its water and stain-resistant properties.

The limestone product segment is projected to have significant growth over the forecast period on account of increasing product usage in flooring and decorative applications in commercial and residential building structures.

Ceramic & Natural Stone Tiles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players adopt various strategies, such as partnerships and mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their market position and have a competitive edge. Stringent environment regulations have led to an increase in R&D activities and the development of eco-friendly products, which are expected to increase the market penetration of manufacturers.

Major players in the industry focus on enhancing product quality, achieving optimal operational costs, maximizing production output, and acquiring small-scale companies to sustain the competition.

Some prominent players in the global ceramic and natural stone tiles market include:

Porcelanosa Grupo

Grupo Cedasa

RAK Ceramics

Crossville, Inc.

Atlas Concorde

Mohawk Industries

