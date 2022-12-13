Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Top Company Profiles and Financial Performance

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2028. Rising awareness pertaining to officer safety in tactical and riot control situations is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Growing government procurement globally to produce lightweight advanced protective equipment for law enforcement agencies is expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising government subsidies and donations to law enforcement agencies are likely to boost the demand for personal protective equipment by the officers.

Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global law enforcement personal protective equipment market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hand Protection, and Others.

The protective clothing segment led the market and accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2020.

Scientific advancements in materials used in protective clothing and the launch of innovative goods such as electrical technology integration and new energy absorption mechanism in body armor are projected to drive the demand for body armor.

The respiratory protection segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of the increasing number of new coronavirus cases globally.

The eye protection segment includes goggles, safety glasses, shields, night vision eyeglass, and sunglasses. Eyewear offers protection to law enforcement personnel to prevent injuries during training and while controlling riots or protests.

. Eyewear offers protection to law enforcement personnel to prevent injuries during training and while controlling riots or protests. A combat helmet is an essential piece of law enforcement equipment, which is employed to improve the impact protection of officers. The market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for lightweight helmets that reduce fatigue and tactical helmets.

Law Enforcement PPE Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of large- and small-scale manufacturers across the globe, thereby, resulting in a significant level of concentration. The competition in the market is intense and is marked by the demand for innovative and reliable protective solutions. The majority of manufacturers are engaged in offering products by implementing the most innovative and state-of-the-art technologies to ensure optimum comfort, durability, and protection to end-users working in different professional fields. Major players in the market compete based on product differentiation and diversified product offerings. For instance, in October 2021, DuPont introduced Core Matrix Technology that improves fragmentation and ballistic performance in armors, thereby improving the safety of law enforcement officers on duty.

Some prominent players in the global law enforcement personal protective equipment market include:

3M

The SAFARILAND Group

MSA Safety

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

XION Protective Gear

ArmorSource LLC

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Ansell Protective Solutions

Avon Rubber PLC

COFRA SRL

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Ballistic Body Armour Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.

