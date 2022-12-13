Dental Articulators Market Growth Rate And Product Revenue Report 2028

Dental Articulators Industry Overview

The global dental articulators market size is expected to reach USD 194.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to developed technology in dental articulation procedures. Moreover, an increasing number of oral health disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Dental Articulators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental articulators market on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Adjustable Articulators, Semi-adjustable Articulators and Fully Adjustable Articulators.

The semi-adjustable segment held the largest revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020. Semi-adjustable articulators are mostly used in dental clinics because they can perform most of the dental treatments. Semi-adjustable articulators are used mostly because they are commonly available as compared to other modalities such as virtual articulators and radiographic data that are still not fully understood or known. Semi-adjustable articulator is mostly appropriate for training and patient development of dental studies.

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Aluminum, Brass and Stainless Steel.

The aluminum segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The advantages associated with aluminum increase its demand for usage in dental articulators. The material has good electrical and thermal conductivity and is corrosion resistant. The aluminum is durable, ductile, soft, and lightweight. The property of the material is expected to boost the segment growth.

The stainless steel segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Stainless steel has more strength that retains at both very low and high temperatures. The stainless steel stands strong against corrosion, water stain, and rust. The material is light weight and the most durable metal. These factors are anticipated is drive the market in the years to come.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others.

The specialty clinics segment dominated the market in 2020 with more than 35.0% share. This can be attributed to the increasing number of dental treatment procedures in these dental clinics. The greater availability of dental clinics for primary care in developing economies and skilled and dental professionals that can help lower the risk of complications are a few factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment.

Changing lifestyle with habits such as unhealthy diet and smoking is anticipated to propel the market growth. An unhealthy lifestyle leads to various oral health disorders. This leads to an increase in dental procedures, thus expected to boost the segment growth.

Dental Articulators Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive and is marked by the presence of many domestic as well as international players. Various initiatives like mergers and acquisitions and new product development by the major market players are expected to propel market growth. For instance, In September 2021, Amann Girrbach AG introduced a gold standard articulator for precisely fitting dentures. The product is ergonomic, stable, lightweight, and precise. The product is anticipated to increase the revenue of the company.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental articulators market include,

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

So-Young International, Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

SAM

Prestige Dental Products UK Ltd.

Hager &WerkenGmBH& Co. KG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dent flex

Schuler Dental

