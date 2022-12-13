Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2028

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Industry Overview

The global healthcare ERP consulting services market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The growing healthcare expenditure and rising adoption levels of advanced technological solutions are driving facilities to successfully implement enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The growing need to amalgamate multiple software solutions and applications running a facility under a single integrated database to enhance operational & financial efficiency is expected to drive the demand for consulting services in the market. Several healthcare organizations and facilities are contributing to the growing demand for ERP systems to integrate their business functionalities and enhance operational outcomes.

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global healthcare ERP consulting services market on the basis of functionality, end-use, and region:

Based on the Functionality Insights, the market is segmented into Implementation, Training & Education, Others.

In 2020, the implementation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 75.2%. The growing demand for consultancy services amongst businesses before implementing ERP systems to understand the complexity of the technological solutions estimate the size and scope of business, type of modules to be implemented, and number & type of work required by external resources are driving the segment growth. Post understanding their business requirements, organizations can decide their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation partner from a wide array of software vendors, staffing firms, or business transformation leadership firms. Every implementation partner has a different skill set to aid the organization in the implementation process.

implementation partner from a wide array of software vendors, staffing firms, or business transformation leadership firms. Every implementation partner has a different skill set to aid the organization in the implementation process. On the other hand, the training and education segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing need for training & education, project management, and technical expertise to accustom to the change in business operation is contributing to the segment growth. The benefits associated with successful training and education include increased user adoption, maximized productivity, successful goal achievement, strengthened ownership, and reduced implementation risk.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Life Science Companies, Healthcare Providers and Others.

In 2020, the life sciences companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 68.7% due to the rising adoption of ERP systems and solutions by life science companies to integrate and streamline workflows to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of business operations. Life science companies are constantly in need of advanced technological solutions to amalgamate their various functions, such as research & development, sales & marketing, human resources, legal & regulations, and finances & accounting functionalities, to improve operational and financial efficiency. The growing need for product quality improvement and enhancing the overall business performance is driving these organizations to adopt ERP systems, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

On the other hand, the healthcare providers segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to the rising adoption of ERP systems by hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A significant surge in adoption rates of these technological business solutions due to the associated application in patient care management, remote patient management, chronic care management, population health management, diseases surveillance, operational intelligence, financial management, and performance management. ERP systems enable healthcare facilities to improve overall workflow efficiency and reduce expenses, and therefore it is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecasted years.

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

These key players in addition to developing ERP systems also provide consultancy services, such as project management, pre-implementation planning, change management, and end-user training. Market players are focusing on entering technological collaborations to expand their scope and serve larger customer bases in emerging economies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global healthcare ERP consulting services market include,

Accenture

Deloitte

PWC

KPMG

Cerner Corp.

Premier, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Oracle

Atos SE

Avaap USA LLC

Infor

