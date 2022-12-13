Reef Aquarium Market Business Strategy, Overview, and Forecasts 2028

Reef Aquarium Industry Overview

The global reef aquarium market size is expected to reach USD 11,020.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising development in aquariums with advanced designs is supporting the market growth as people seek to accent showpieces to feature in a room. Planted tanks and aquascaping are the most popular and developing trends that favor market growth.

Reef Aquarium Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reef aquarium market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Natural, Artificial and Component.

The component aquarium segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising trend of advancement of fish aquarium tanks has supported a great amount of product growth and market dominance in this segment. The component aquarium includes products, such as display tanks, lighting, heating & cooling products, water movement, and filtration units.

Natural aquarium is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment from 2021 to 2028. Due to the growing awareness about sustainable practices and conservation of the living environment of various saltwater aquatic species, natural reef aquarium is gaining attraction. Furthermore, these aquariums are closer to natural coral elements and provide a healthier environment for organisms and flora to survive.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Household, Commercial, Zoo & Oceanarium.

Household was the largest end-use segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 43%. Household use of reef aquariums is on the rise as these improve the aesthetics of a residential environment. Economic growth-led household income rise is also a key factor defining the nature of aquariums procured by the populace of a particular region.

Zoo & oceanarium is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Aquariums used in zoos and oceanariums consist of saltwater aquariums and reef tanks. These aquariums are used for displaying marine animals & plants, specifically oceanic or pelagic fish and mammals. Moreover, public interest in visiting oceanariums and aquatic zoos as a leisure activity has propelled the development of major oceanariums across the world, thereby supporting market growth.

Reef Aquarium Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established and several small- and medium-scale players. Manufacturers highly focus on product development and consequent differentiation.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global reef aquarium market include,

Jebao Co. Ltd.

API Fish Care

EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Design Amano

Taikong Corp

OASE GmbH

Tropical Marine CentRE Ltd.

Arcadia Aquatic

Interpret Ltd.

