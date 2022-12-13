Translucent Concrete Market Assessment and Growth Evolution Forecasts Till 2028

Translucent Concrete Industry Overview

The global translucent concrete market size is expected to reach USD 39.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 47.6% from 2021 to 2028. The emerging trend of sustainable construction materials, along with the rising preference for energy-efficient state-of-the-art building structures in metropolitan cities, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Translucent Concrete Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global translucent concrete market on the basis of raw material, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Concrete and Fibers.

The concrete segment led the market and accounted for over 80.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. Fine concrete consisting of cement and sand aggregates is used around 94% to 96% by volume in the whole mixture with the fibers for evenly distribution of light from one side to the surface.

The concrete produced is used as a building material that allows easy transmission of both natural and artificial light and thus helps in the conservation of electric energy during the daytime. The concrete uses fast-setting cement while production and forms pre-cast concrete, which is further cut into panels and blocks that are polished and colored as per the requirement and sent for use.

On the other hand, optical fibers are used 4% to 5% by volume into the mixture. The fibers perform as slits to transmit light from each side of the block or slab. The fibers are evenly spread through the concrete making outline shadows through the concrete. These fibers conduct lights through natural or artificial light sources making an angle of incidence of more than 60 degrees.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Wall Cladding, Roofing, Flooring, Others.

The wall cladding segment led the market and accounted for over 65.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 due to a broader range of applications, including corporate buildings, architectural monuments, and residential interiors. This wall cladding is highly used as an interior wall backed up with artificial lighting at night time and natural light emission during the daytime.

is highly used as an interior wall backed up with artificial lighting at night time and natural light emission during the daytime. The roofing segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in demand for the product in residential and commercial buildings. The product gives aesthetical appeal and energy-efficient lighting to the interior of offices, homes, and others when installed as a roofing panel.

The flooring segment is expected to register a growth rate of 50.4% from 2021 to 2028, which can be attributed to the product’s decorative and appealing properties such as lightweight and durability as compared to the traditional concrete used in flooring. In addition, the product is used in making pavements that add to the beauty of the interior by illuminating the desired area during the daytime.

Other applications of translucent or light-emitting concrete involve the manufacturing of staircases, reception desks, panels, doors, light covers, and others. Manufacturers have now started intensive research and development for producing translucent concrete at a lower cost that can be used in large residential and non-residential projects as a sustainable alternative to traditional concrete.

Based on the End use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Non-residential.

The non-residential segment led the market and accounted for more than 75.0% share of the global revenue in 2020 owing to the use of the material in large commercial buildings such as corporate offices, architectural buildings, and museums. In addition, translucent concrete is expected to be used in smart lane separators for enhanced traffic safety in some parts of the world in the future, thus exhibiting a high growth potential.

The market has contributed substantially to the renewable energy sector. In 2018, China inaugurated a patch of two kilometers of a solar highway at Jinan expressway in the Shandong province. The road made with installed photovoltaic cells was covered with a layer of transparent concrete in place of traditional concrete for electricity generation to charge the electric vehicles by induction.

The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 48.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Concrete used in household flooring, pavements, partition walls, and others that appears normal at daytime exhibits a light and shine in different colors after the sunset due to the presence of optical fibers emitting lights from different angles.

Translucent Concrete Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is in the nascent stage, thus several players are employing efforts in the product development, its commercialization, and minimizing the production cost. The key players in the industry are developing their growth strategy based on scaling up the production levels and expanding their reach through entry into the newer regional market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global translucent concrete market include,

LUCEM GmbH

CRE Panel GmbH

LCT GesmbH

Fapinex LLC

Josef Loacker GmbH

Luccon Lichtbeton GmbH

Gravelli

LiTraCon Bt

Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

Beton Broz (DITON S.R.O)

Glass Block Technology Limited

Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Translucent Concrete Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.