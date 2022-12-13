CBD Drinks Market Is Anticipated To Cross A Valuation of USD 62748.24 Million by 2032

The global market for CBD drinks accounted for USD 5527.13 Million in 2022. The market is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 62748.24 Million by 2032. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.5% in the forecast period.

CBD beverages have gained popularity as cannabis products were legalized by the Farm bill (Agricultural Improvement Act) in 2014. The rising awareness of the health benefits of CBD products has elevated the growth of the CBD beverages market globally. Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis, which is extracted from leaves, resin, and flowers of marijuana or hemp.

There is rising awareness about the health benefits of adding cannabis-infused drinks to the diet are impelling factors of growth in the market. These cannabis drinks made their earlier appearance in the industry in commodities such as brownies and gummy bears which are often treated as unhealthy options. The drinks have become the most preferred way for consuming THC is likely to heighten the growth of CBD drinks arcade.

Competitive Landscape

The industry players are focused on the growth of the business by investing heavily in product research. These players are tapping into dynamic and competitive market structures likely to propel them in future years. This market is showing extensive opportunities for new companies.

Mergers and partnerships are opted for by many companies to excel and maintain market position in the forecast period. In 2020, BevCanna and Mota Ventures have announced a joint venture which likely to open novel distribution ways for both firms. The partnership is expected to bring benefits for each other out of the partners’ expertise.

Key Companies Profiled:

Alkaline88, LLC

Cannara Biotech Inc.

Phivida

New Age Beverages Corporation

Tilray

Aurora Cannabis

CBD Beverages Market : Segmentation

Based on the CBD Type : Marijuana-derived Hemp-derived Others

By end Users : Millennial Gen Z Others

By Grade : Pharmaceutical Grade Food Grade

By Distribution : Storefront dispensaries Convenience store Other

Based on the Region : North America U.S. Canada Latin America Mexico Brazil Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K Spain Eastern Europe Poland Russia Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Australia New Zealand Japan Middle East and Africa GCC S. Africa N. Africa



