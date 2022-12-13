Electric Vehicle Component Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR of 21.05% by 2032

The global electric vehicle component market is valued at USD 148.32 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to gain size of USD 1001.95 Billion by the year 2032. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21.05% in the forecast period.

The motor is powered by rechargeable batteries, which can be charged at home or at an EV charging station. These vehicles run on a few technologies, such as battery electric vehicles(BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEV), and range extender (hybrid) electric vehicles (HEV). Three primary components in an electric car and motorcycles are an electric engine, a battery, and a motor controller. Other than these, monitoring displays and electric brakes are vital components.

Recent development

The market is characterized by key players which are offering a wide range of EV components that are particularly dedicatedly to the production of passenger cars and electric buses. Companies focused on innovation and technologically driven change. These companies are opting for strategic collaboration and mergers in order to increase business reach. These players are focused on the research and development into electric vehicle components that make these firms stay competitive in the market.

In 2022 March the Panasonic Corporation announced the setting up of a plant to boost the manufacturing of lithium batteries. Tesla increased their benefits due to Panasonic corporation.

In 2021 February The introduction of Hyundai in the development of electric vehicle parts enhanced cost effectivity. The collaboration of Kia and Hyundai have been working on EV components in India and are likely to get a major market share in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

Borgwarner Inc.

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meidensha Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Shuanglin Group

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd.

Electric Vehicle Components Market : Segmentation

By Vehicle Type : Electric bicycles Electric cars Electric rickshaws Electric motorcycles Electric Light commercial vehicle(LCV) Electric Heavy commercial vehicle(HCV)

By Product Type : Primary Components Batteries Electric Motor Motor Controller Secondary Components Electric brakes Monitoring displays Others

By Sales Channel : OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Aftermarket

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa



