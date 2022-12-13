Audiological Devices Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 5.3% CAGR by 2032

The Audiological Devices market reached a valuation of US$ 10.27 Billion by 2021, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 10.81 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 5.3% CAGR, reaching US$ 18.13 Billion.

According to Fact.MR, adoption of audiological devices is rising, attributed to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss. Cases of Hearing loss are rising constantly, owing to the exposure of loud noise in the environment. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 466 million people suffer from some form of hearing loss on the global aspect, and this number is expected to touch 900 million by the year 2050.

Audiological Devices Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Audiological Devices Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Audiological Devices in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows :

In August 2022, GN declared to introduce the Jabra Enhance Plus, a little true wireless earbud that offers a 3-in-1 experience of calls, music, and hearing enhancement.

In April 2022, for its brand, Signia, WS Audiology A/S received an iF Design award. For the third time, Signia received the prize owing to their Insio Charge & Go AX hearing aids. It is renowned for its comfort and discrete shape, contactless charging, and direct streaming from Android and iOS.

In February 2021, Cochlear Limited announced it is partnering with leading hearing health experts to conduct the largest ever international clinical study of an investigational cochlear implant that releases a glucocorticoid (anti-inflammatory) drug therapy directly to the cochlea. The CI-DEX Study is a pivotal, prospective, multi-centre, randomised, blinded study evaluating the effect of a glucocorticoid releasing cochlear implant in up to 120 adults in Australia and the United States with moderate to profound sensorineural hearing loss.

Key Companies Profiled:

William Demant Holding A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Sonova

WIDEX A/S

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Audiological Devices Industry Survey

By Product : Hearing Aids In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE) Receiver-in-the-ear Hearing Aids (RITE) Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE) Canal Hearing Aids (CHA) Cochlear Implants Bone-anchored Healing Aids Diagnostic Devices: Audiometers Octoscopes Tympanometers

By Disease Type : Otosclerosis Meniere’s Disease Acoustic Tumors Otitis Media Others

By End-User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



