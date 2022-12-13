Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 6.2% CAGR by 2032

The global age-related macular degeneration market reached a valuation of US$ 11 Billion by 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 20 Billion.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), often known as macular degeneration is a disorder that causes loss of central vision owing to thinning of the retina’s macula. Age-related macular degeneration is more common in the elderly population and can result in irreversible visual loss in persons over the age of 60.

Key Companies Profiled:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Samsung Bioepis

Key Segments Covered in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Industry Survey

By Product : Eylea Lucentis Beovu Others

By Disease Type : Dry AMD Wet AMD

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacy Specialty Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



