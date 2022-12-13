Sorbitol Market Outlook to 2028: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sorbitol Industry Overview

The global Sorbitol Market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness regarding the health and digestive benefits associated with the digestive health supplements, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for non-medical dietary supplements, and technological advancements in the processing of these products are driving the demand for sorbitol-based products, consequently aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing demand for the product for use in the manufacturing of various food and beverages, such as fruit juice, candies, and chocolates. Moreover, vitamin C is synthesized using sorbitol as the product is one of the building blocks in the manufacturing process. Vitamin C is also used for the production of dietary supplements, which is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, resulting in the high growth of the market. The rise in the number of gym-goers, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, has positively affected the demand for nutritional drinks, thus has increased the demand for specialty ingredients across the world.

Sorbitol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid and Crystal

In terms of revenue, liquid led the market and accounted for more than 77.0% share in 2020. Liquid sorbitol is majorly used as a substitute for sugar in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

Crystal sorbitol is widely utilized as a food additive for producing frozen raw fish, shrimp balls, roasted fish fillets, dried squid thread, polydextrose (soluble dietary fiber), chewing gum, and mint tablets.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Oral Care, Vitamin C, Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage, Surfactant, and Others

Diabetic and dietetic food and beverage led the market and accounted for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2020.

The Vitamin C application segment is expected to expand at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Care, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food, Others

The food segment led the market and accounted for more than 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2020.

Rising awareness regarding dietary supplements owing to their nutritional benefits is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in the near future.

The extensive use of sorbitol in chemical applications is expected to propel the growth of the chemical application segment at a rate of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Sorbitol Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Witnessing the growing demand for non-GMO ingredients in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the production quantity of sorbitol obtained from non-GMO crops. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on local sourcing key raw materials in order to reduce the transportation costs and environmental footprint of the overall manufacturing process.

Some prominent players in the global Sorbitol market include:

American International Foods, Inc.

ADM

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Roquette Frères

SPI Pharma

Tereos

Ingredion Incorporated

Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd.

