Artificial Intelligence Creates a Horror Comic Book

New York, NY, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — A new horror comic called “Creatures” has been created using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. The comic is one of the first of its kind to be entirely generated by a machine learning algorithm. The result is a comic that are both creative and unpredictable, offering a fresh and exciting reading experience.

Today, we are excited to announce the release of a brand-new horror comic created with the help of artificial intelligence. This unique comic, titled “Creatures” by Luis Müller, tells the story of a young teenager who stumble upon a mysterious virus brings his darkest fears to life.

“Creatures” is a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

What sets “Creatures” apart from other comics is its use of artificial intelligence in the creative process. The AI was trained on a large dataset of horror stories and films, allowing it to generate an unique story with compelling characters. The result is a fresh and terrifying take on the horror genre that is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

“Creatures” is now available for purchase on Amazon in English and Spanish languages. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience that will have you sleeping with the lights on. So grab a copy and enjoy the ride!