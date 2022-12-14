First-Ever Height Adjustable Desk From Canterbury Office Furniture Features User-Adjustable Anti-Collision Feature

Christchurch, NZ, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Height Adjustable Desk NZ is Autonomous’ newest ergonomic option for the home and workplace, and it has the same minimalist design style and customizability. This is not just Autonomous’ most ambitious standing desk to date but also a unique solution with features not found in competing standing desks, thanks to new integrations with technological solutions and enhanced stability and durability.

A collision avoidance sensor is one of the new features that automatically detect barriers and stops the vehicle immediately to prevent damage or harm. The sensitivity levels can be changed from low to high for impediments above and below the desk. The desk can sense the presence of your pets or small children beneath it as it descends and stops instantly to prevent any unintentional harm. This is especially helpful for remote workers with dogs or young children in the same room.

So, to bring a new level of dependability and durability to standing desks, their engineers have worked tirelessly to incorporate a dependable and responsive anti-collision mechanism. This safety feature is just the most recent in a string of announcements regarding this desk’s many features. It also comes with a ground-breaking new app that effortlessly connects to the desk through iOS or Android, providing users instant access to all of the desk’s functions.

Concerns about safety and health are well addressed by the Height Adjustable Desk, especially for people who work from home. This makes the Height Adjustable Desk’s highly adaptable workstation great for any workspace, whether in the office or at home. It also comes in a variety of colours and wood finishes.The needs of working professionals have significantly changed due to the global pandemic, and many people now have to deal with an extended or ongoing mandate to work from home. As a result, Autonomous has recently changed its strategy.

The Height Adjustable Desk promises to offer remote workers a previously unheard-of degree of personalization, health, and safety, as well as a significantly beneficial productivity boost. The height Adjustable Desk carries on the tradition of Autonomous’ other cherished flagship products, boasting an incredibly sturdy construction and years of guaranteed reliable performance.

ABOUT: –

Canterbury Office Furniture is aware that every one of its valued clients has different wants and specifications when it comes to home office furniture, which is why its selection of home office desks is made to meet a variety of criteria. Customers are welcome to browse a selection of straight desks, executive desks, corner workstations, and height-adjustable desks online or in person at the Christchurch location. Their exquisite pieces are unrivalled in price and quality because of their carefully chosen suppliers, who know they will deliver well-made, superior goods that are produced ethically. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, get in touch with them because their selection is not restricted to the items displayed online.

Company Name: Canterbury Office Furniture

Address: 80 Hayton Road, Christchurch 8011

Telephone: 03 377 5982

Website:https://cof.co.nz/product-category/desks/height-adjustable-desks/