PIC32CX-BZ2 family from Microchip Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Microchip PIC32CX-BZ2 family of wireless MCUs in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control. This series is highlighted for its superior versatility as it supports multi-protocol devices in a single powerful solution.

The Microchip PIC32CX-BZ2 family features the latest Bluetooth Low Energy specification 5.2 with industry leading security and a Zigbee® stack. This versatile series is suited for general purpose and is characterised as a low-cost, 32-bit Microcontroller (MCU). With a fully RF-certified wireless module and a high-performance 2.4 GHz radio integration, this is a series to consider for industrial and home automation applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-pic32cx-bz2-mcu-family To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

