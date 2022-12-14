Universal Textiles reveals their best-selling winter wear

The winters were approaching and many customers were buying winter wear online. Universal Textiles had busy pre-winter sales where much of their stocks were refilled. While stocks were getting restacked, they noticed what was selling the most – pyjamas and body warmers. So, here they are to let you explore some of the best pyjamas and body warmers that people are extremely comfortable wearing.

Leicester, UK, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The special ladies’ pyjamas UK collection was on a roll. From check designs to patterned pyjama shorts and tiger prints, there were collections for everyone. For instance, the tiger printed pyjamas of Foxbury were making waves. Women loved the print and found it matched with most of their nightwear. There were some funky designs too that were going out of stock, and they were the Nightmare before Christmas Skellington Pyjama set. Check out the design and you’ll know why! While the pyjamas were still hot selling as they are even today, in came the interest for body warmers. Women wanted more classy and elegant designs, so one of the many body warmers sold were the Trespass white Larisa Quilted Gilet warmers. It was sleeveless, zip-necked and came with two front pockets. The filling and lining were both 100% polyester, perfect for the weather.

The next one was the Slazenger Mixed Doubles Ladies Bodywarmer. It came with a detachable hood, shaped seams and tapered waist for a more flattering fit. It has both front and inside pockets and a hanger loop. This body warmer included a heat transfer main label for tagless comfort. These products are still selling like hot cakes, along with other winter wear. Take a look at them before they quickly run out.

