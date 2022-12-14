NITIC Now Offering Commercial truck Insurance Services to 48 States of America

Linden, New Jersey, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — National Independent Truckers Insurance Company, RRG, the nation’s leading independent truck insurance agency, is proud to announce that they are now offering their commercial truck insurance services to all 48 out of 50 states of the United States.

NITIC has been providing expert insurance advice and services to owner operators and private carriers for more than a decade, and is now able to provide their comprehensive coverage to a much wider audience. NITIC is an independent agency, meaning that they are not tied to any one particular insurance provider, allowing them to offer the best possible coverage at the most competitive prices.

NITIC is offering trucking insurance coverages such as physical damage, on hook coverage, towing insurance, primary liability, general liability, auto hauler, cargo insurance, trailer interchange to all type of trucks including pick up truck, bobtail, box truck, hotshot truck etc.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are now offering our services to all 48 states of the US,” said Joe, Marketing person of NITIC. “We are confident that we can provide our clients in the US with the best coverage possible for their needs, and we look forward to expanding our reach even further in the coming year.”

They are dedicated to providing their clients with the best coverage and customer service possible, and are committed to being a reliable partner for all of their customers.

For more information about NITIC and their services, please visit their website at www.truckinsurancenitic.com.