UNESCO MGIEP’S THE DIGITAL TEACHER LEARNING PROGRAM

Delhi, India, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — The implementation of digital education has enabled educators with digital tools and technologies worldwide that enable more profound teaching and learning of young students. Therefore, UNESCO MGIEP has formed a learning course for teachers, The Digital Teacher. This course will provide educators with the competencies to use digital tools effectively to enhance the overall learning experience for students within their classrooms.

What’s included in this course?

The Digital Teacher is a course for instructors who are currently teaching and those who are preparing to teach (K–12 and higher education), as well as for curriculum developers, instructional designers, and other people who are interested in leveraging digital technology to construct learning experiences.

UNESCO MGIEP’s The Digital Teacher course offers four quests to choose from, each catering to students’ different levels and interests. These quests allow learners to explore tools, and resources, take on challenges, and complete tasks, whether beginner or expert technology users. About 25 to 30 hours are needed to finish the course.

By the end of this course, teachers will have a better understanding of how

• Digital tools can support the teaching and learning process.

• They can use design principles to integrate digital tools into lessons.

• To communicate, connect, and collaborate using tools and technologies.

• To participate actively, efficiently, and securely online.

• To support and include diverse students using digital pedagogies.

• To employ pedagogies and assessments that empower learners.

UNESCO MGIEP’s The Digital Teacher course includes free browser-based tools that accommodate multi-modal production, assessment, data analysis, web development, collaboration, etc., divided into more than 40 categories. Furthermore, it will also include information on online resources that might help students stay organized, write well, read well, and stay motivated throughout classroom learning. Along with the tools, learners of this course will get to explore several free online courses, helpful online learning communities, etc. Learners will have immediate access to a ready reference of tools, templates, and web sources with ongoing access to the MGIEP’s The Digital Teacher course.