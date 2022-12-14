20% Rebate at SM Retail Stores With RCBC Credit Card

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — With Christmas just around the corner, everyone’s getting ready to start their holiday shopping spree. And since it’s the season of giving, participating SM retail stores like Uniqlo, Watsons, The Body Shop, and more are giving RCBC credit card holders a special treat this year.

What are the promo mechanics?

For a minimum single receipt or an accumulated spend of Php 5,000, you can earn a 20% rebate on your purchases capped at Php 2,000. All qualified primary and supplementary RCBC JCB credit card holders are eligible to participate in this promo. Their account must also be active and in good standing during the following schedules:

October 19 to 21, 2022

November 19 to 21, 2022

December 19 to 21, 2022

All in-store and online purchases are considered valid during the specified promo periods. However, this excludes online purchases from Shop SM, SM Department Store, and The SM Store online and mobile app. Transactions eligible cardholders make in installments are also considered invalid for the promo duration.

Terms and conditions

The earned cash rebate from previous purchases will be accounted for and credited to the primary cardholder’s account. If a cardholder’s history is not in good standing at the time of crediting, the earned rebate will be considered forfeited.

Depending on when eligible cardholders have made the initial purchase, the rebate will be credited according to the following schedules:

November 30, 2022 – (Spend from October 19 to 21, 2022)

December 31, 2022 – (Spend from November 19 to 21, 2022)

January 31, 2023 – (Spend from December 19 to 21, 2022)

Once awarded, the rebates are considered non-transferable and non-convertible to cash. Instead, it may become a type of credit or payment for future purchases or any outstanding balance the cardholder may have on their account.

RCBC credit cards reserve the right to adjust or reverse the rebate posted if the transactions were disputed or canceled at a later date. The promo also cannot be used in conjunction with other ongoing offers with the company.

If you want to tune into any other similar promos and deals, head to the RCBC website to learn more.