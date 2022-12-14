String Cheese Market Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.9% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide consumption of string cheese is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2022, having registered Y-o-Y growth of 5.2%. Going ahead, the global string cheese market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% reaching the valuation of US$ 7.1 billion over the 2022-2032 assessment period. The United States accounts for more than 40% increase in revenue.

String cheese is recognized as a rich source of protein, vitamin B12, and vitamin K2, making it an ideal snack for health-conscious consumers. It also contains significant amounts of calcium and selenium that enhance bone and immune health.

Who Are The Key Manufacturers of String Cheese Market?

The string cheese market is fragmented, henceforth, the market comprises a large number of regional and global players at the market. Some of the important manufacturers and suppliers of String mozzarella Cheese include

Baker Cheese Inc.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Lactalis American Group Inc.

DairiConcepts

L.P.

Organic Valley

Horizon Organics (Danone US, LLC)

Sargento Foods Inc.

Whole Foods Market IP. L.P.

Kraft Heinz Company Brands LLC

The Kroger Co.

Amazon Brand – Happy Belly

Kraft foods

Schreiber Foods

Kerry Foods Ltd

Trader Joe’s Organic and others.

Market players are dedicatedly working to acquire a significant share of the string cheese market, by using Inorganic and organic growth strategies. The foremost focus of key players is the innovation of new products with a new flavour, product launch, acquire new businesses, and expand distribution channels and their online sales.

On 15th September 2020, Lactalis Group has announced the agreement to acquire Kraft Heinz’s Natural Cheese division owing to which company will be able to acquire a range of iconic, powerfully placed brands which comprise Breakstone’s, Cracker Barrel, Knudsen, Hoffman’s Polly-O, Athenos and, outer regions of North America.

Moreover, companies are expanding their contracts with suppliers, partnering with technologically advance and having a strong distribution network in the world.

On 26th January 2021, DKSH and Kraft Heinz have extended their tactical partnership to embrace food services in Macau and Hong Kong.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the String Cheese Market report provide to the readers?

String Cheese Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each String Cheese Market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of String Cheese Market in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global String Cheese Market.

The report covers following String Cheese Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the String Cheese Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in String Cheese Market

Latest industry Analysis on String Cheese Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of String Cheese Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing String Cheese Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of String Cheese Market major players

String Cheese Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

String Cheese Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the String Cheese Market report include:

How the market for String Cheese Market has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global String Cheese Market on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the String Cheese Market?

Why the consumption of String Cheese Market highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

