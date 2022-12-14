Rising Demand For Safety Features Will Drive Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services Market

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing concern regarding the safety of the passengers and driver is a vital factor driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market globally. The safety features like emergency call systems, accident data recorders, alcohol ignition interlocks, airbags, and anti-lock braking in vehicles are driving the automotive electronic manufacturing services market. Moreover, the stringent laws and regulations of the governments regarding the mandatory installation of safety systems in vehicles are anticipated to fuel the automotive electronic manufacturing services market.

Key Players of Automotive Electronic Manufacturing Services MarketThe players of the automotive electronic manufacturing services market are focusing on strategic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. In 2019, Continental AG announced the decision of acquiring Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The players in the automotive electronic manufacturing services market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

HGM Automotive Electronics

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delphi Technologies Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

