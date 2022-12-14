K Hybrid Ltd. Offers Hybrid Battery Repair for Vehicles Of All Sizes

Dublin, Ireland , 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — K Hybrid is now offering fleets and consumers a hybrid battery repair service. The company has been repairing batteries for electric vehicles for years and has now decided to offer the same service for hybrids. Their team of experts can quickly & efficiently diagnose and repair any issues with your hybrid battery, getting you back on the road in no time.

K Hybrid’s mechanics and technicians are highly skilled and experienced in all aspects of hybrid battery repair. They are trained to work on all hybrid vehicles, from small cars to large trucks. Whether you own a Toyota Prius, Ford Fusion Hybrid, or Honda Insight – K Hybrid has the skills and knowledge needed to diagnose and repair any issues with your hybrid battery.

Their experts use only the latest tools and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and repair your hybrid battery quickly and effectively. They provide a full range of services, from diagnostics to repairs, replacements, and maintenance. All work is completed to the best standards and covered by a 12-month warranty.

They are committed to providing the best service possible so that you can be confident in the quality of their work and customer satisfaction. Their team is always available to answer any queries or concerns that you may have about your hybrid battery.

In a recent announcement, the Managing Director of K Hybrid said: “We are eager to be able to offer our customers a comprehensive hybrid battery repair service. We have been repairing electric vehicles for many years and are proud to extend this same quality of service to our customers who own hybrids.”

He shared his confidence in their team’s ability to provide excellent customer service and noted that they offer a 12-month warranty on all repairs.

K Hybrid is proud to be the first company in Ireland to offer an all-encompassing hybrid battery repair service. For more information, visit their website https://www.k-hybrid.com/.

About K Hybrid LTD.

K Hybrid is a Dublin-based automotive repair service specializing in hybrid battery repairs. K Hybrid is committed to delivering quality workmanship and excellent customer service, backed by a 12-month warranty on all repairs. The company has built a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing the quality service possible for customers.

Contact Information

12 Greenhills Rd, Walkinstown, Dublin, D12 DX80, Ireland

hybridbatteryforcars@gmail.com